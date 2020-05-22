Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

