Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$22.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a C$22.00 price objective by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.12.

Get Keyera alerts:

KEY opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.