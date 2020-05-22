KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.07

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $8.58. KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

