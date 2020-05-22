Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

