Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of KALV opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

