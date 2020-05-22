Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $673.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

