Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $700.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harlan Waksal bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.