Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $352.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.