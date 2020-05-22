JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $26.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

