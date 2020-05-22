Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $57,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

