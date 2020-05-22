John F. Crowley Sells 20,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $228,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,981,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 303,764 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

