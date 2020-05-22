John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $136,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

