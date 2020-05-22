Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Panasonic Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Panasonic in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

PCRFY stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Panasonic has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

