Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

