Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,573 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $138,530,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 507,972 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

