Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 617 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,551,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

CW stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

