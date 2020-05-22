Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,668 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,620,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

