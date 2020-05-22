Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 65.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000.

NYSE HIE opened at $5.79 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

