Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,086,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mplx by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

