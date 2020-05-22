Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 86.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,985 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 34,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq acquired 9,812 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

