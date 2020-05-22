Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Donegal Group worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Donegal Group stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGICB shares. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

