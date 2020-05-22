Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 12,209 Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 171,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

