Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JDD opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

