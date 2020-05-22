Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG opened at $91.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

