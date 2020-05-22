Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 439,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,060,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.35.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day moving average of $270.16. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

