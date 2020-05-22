Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $207,000 in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 313,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 51,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $6.94 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 100,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $645,356.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 226,506 shares of company stock worth $1,342,623.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.