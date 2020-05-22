Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $193,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,407.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Hermann purchased 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONB stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

