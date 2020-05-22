Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 32,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

