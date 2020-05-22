Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 19.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 177,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $805.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.30. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

