Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,635 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 228,749 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

