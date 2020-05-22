Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.98 million, a PE ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Corp has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.