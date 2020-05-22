Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,441 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,408 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 471,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 25.8% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NXJ opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

