Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

