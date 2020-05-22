James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,150.00

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.13), with a volume of 44291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,162 ($15.29).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) target price on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,310.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,738.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. James Fisher & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14). Also, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of James Fisher & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.85), for a total value of £91,421.09 ($120,259.26).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

