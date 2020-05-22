J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

