ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of ITT worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

ITT stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

