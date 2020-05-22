Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,799,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 542.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.