iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $109.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

