iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,200,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 854.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $257.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.