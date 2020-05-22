iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 109,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.