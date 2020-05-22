Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.23

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $21.73. Iradimed shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 44,200 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Iradimed alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $247.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Iradimed had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,602 shares of company stock valued at $969,648 in the last three months. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 146,816 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 94,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,186,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.