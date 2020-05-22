Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

