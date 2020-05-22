Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

INVH opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,200,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after buying an additional 441,463 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 582,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 278,687 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

