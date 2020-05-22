Investors Purchase Large Volume of KBR Call Options (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,107 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the average daily volume of 297 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen started coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 7,960.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,768,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in KBR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KBR by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after purchasing an additional 826,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 776,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

