Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 7,148 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.16 and a beta of 1.53. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $196.75.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.90.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.