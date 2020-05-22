Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

