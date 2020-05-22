Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 5,000

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,860 ($63.93).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,180 ($68.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,715.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,306.12. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, with a total value of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total transaction of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.