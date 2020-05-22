Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $1,366,052.10 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.45, for a total value of $1,366,052.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,903 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,651.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, David Schneider sold 1,198 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $452,844.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $383.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.56. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $394.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

