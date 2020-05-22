Insider Selling: Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO Sells $171,080.00 in Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,777.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

CLGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Corelogic by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corelogic by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 392,512 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.