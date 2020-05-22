Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ (INO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 362,276 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,576,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

